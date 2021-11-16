Former Newcastle United winger David Ginola has been confirmed as a contestant in the upcoming season of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The Frenchman will spend up to three weeks in Gwrych Castle in North Wales with Richard Madeley, Emmerdale actor Danny Miller, singer Frankie Bridge and presenter Louise Minchin.

He says he is excited to catch up again with Ant and Dec after meeting the duo at Newcastle games.

"I know the Geordies," he said. "I’ve met Ant and Dec before and I know they are big massive fans of Newcastle United.

"When you play for the club (like I did), all of the fans are amazing and very faithful. Newcastle is very lucky to have fans like them!

It is starting to sink in now that I am doing I’m A Celebrity. When I got offered the chance to do the programme, I thought ‘why not’. It’s going to be a great experience and it’s the chance to spend three weeks in the Castle doing things you have never done in your life. David Ginola

Ginola playing against Monaco in 1997. He scored six goals in 58 appearances for the club. Credit: PA

David revealed he won't mind going on a strict rice and beans diet in the Castle, adding he hopes to cook for the rest of his fellow celebrities.

"I will be the chef in the camp,” he explains. "And rice and beans is perfect for me as I have put on six kilos over the past three months and I think it will be interesting to see if I can lose six kilos in three weeks.

"Because we have been in lockdown many times over the past two years, being locked in a Castle for I’m A Celebrity won’t be an issue for me.”

But David, who now works as a pundit, admits he is going to miss his young daughter terribly.

"I am going to miss my baby girl,” he says. "I have been sharing her life every day since she was born and it’s not just me.

"It is also about her missing her dad for a long time. That feeling is going to be difficult."

As for what his football peers will think of his decision to go on I’m A Celebrity, David is hoping they will want to follow in his footsteps by signing up for the dhow in years to come.

"It will be a mixed feeling,” he explains. “But I hope my former teammates and fellow professionals will think, ‘Oh we should do that as well’. They might ask to be on the next one!"

Doing I’m A Celebrity has come at the perfect time for me and I am really looking forward to it all now. It’s also going to be a crazy experience! David Ginola

Who else is heading into the castle this year?

Louise Minchin

Louise Minchin is entering the castle after stepping down as a presenter on BBC Breakfast in September, following nearly 20 years in the role.

Speaking about having to keep the secret, Minchin said: “I didn’t tell Dan Walker I was doing I’m A Celebrity before coming to Wales but I don’t think he will be surprised.

“He knows me well and I think he will be both excited and nervous for me. I have been voting for him on Strictly so fingers crossed he will vote for me a lot.”

Richard Madeley

There had been widespread speculation that Madeley would be heading to Gwyrch Castle Credit: ITV

Fellow presenter Richard Madeley, best-known for hosting This Morning alongside wife Judy Finnigan, said he had finally accepted ITV’s offer to appear on the show after many years of saying no.

The 65-year-old said: “Up until now, I’ve always been perfectly happy watching as a viewer but, recently, I realised I’m A Celebrity is no longer just a TV programme.

“It’s become part of the fabric of British life and part of the countdown to Christmas.

“It suddenly hit me that everyone talks about it the next day and I suddenly wondered what it would be like to be there rather than watching. I realised the time had come to experience it.”

Matty Lee

After winning Gold with Tom Daley in the 10 metres synchronised diving at the Tokyo Olympics this summer, Matty Lee admits it is the ‘cherry on the cake’ to be taking part in his favourite TV show.

And the 23-year-old reveals his diving partner, Tom, has been giving him plenty of tips on how to survive in the Welsh Castle.

Matty said: “Nothing ever prepares you for what life will be like after you do well in the Olympics.

"I was and still am mainly in shock that I am doing I’m A Celebrity. My two childhood dreams were to win an Olympic medal and take part in my favourite TV series. And now I am doing both this year!"

Dame Arlene Phillips

Arlene Phillips Credit: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Arlene Phillips becomes the show’s oldest contestant at 78.

“I still can’t believe I am doing it, either, but I love and admire everybody who has done the show.

"I admire their bravery and I have spoken to so many people who have done it.”

DJ Snoochie Shy

Radio 1Xtra presenter Snoochie Shy is the next person on the line-up this year.

The 29-year-old - real name Cheyenne Davide - is a DJ, model and presenter from London.

She said: “My mum keeps laughing, as she knows I am such a scaredy cat! Bugs and I are not friends, I don’t like heights and I am claustrophobic.”

Naughty Boy

Naughty Boy Credit: Suzan/EMPICS Entertainment

Shahid Khan, whose stage name is Naughty Boy, is a DJ, music producer, songwriter and musician.

He has worked with a host of huge names, including Ed Sheeran, Emeli Sandé, Alesha Dixon, Beyoncé and more.

He said: “I am excited about going on I’m A Celebrity now. I want people to know the real me. I am not a celebrity at all.

"My music is the celebrity and now is the chance for me to show people what I am really like.”

Kadeena Cox

Kox is also fresh off winning Celebrity Masterchef 2021 Credit: ITV

She is a four time Paralympic gold champion and one of the British stars of this year’s Tokyo games but Kadeena Cox readily admits going on I’m A Celebrity will be mentally tougher than anything she has ever done before.

From rats and spiders to snakes, not to mention a fear of heights, the 30-year-old says she is hoping her experience as a world class athlete will help to overcome some of the famous show Trials and challenges.

“Going on I’m A Celebrity is something so different for me and it’s completely out of my comfort zone”, Kadeena said.

Danny Miller

Emmerdale star Danny Miller admits he agonised over whether to take part in this year’s I’m A Celebrity because it meant leaving his new baby behind.

Danny, who only recently became a father for the first time, reveals he spent a long time discussing the offer to take part with his fiancée, Steph, before finally deciding he couldn’t turn down an opportunity of a lifetime.

The actor has played Emmerdale’s Aaron Dingle on and off for 13 years.

Frankie Bridge

Frankie Bridge Credit: BBC/PA Wire

Popstar and presenter Frankie has always admitted doing I’m A Celebrity would be terrifying but now she is determined to conquer her fears by taking part.

The ex-Saturdays singer said: “I’m scared of most things, but I want to push myself and show a side people have not seen before”.

And the mum of two reckons the eating Trials are going to be very tough given she even has a phobia of tomato ketchup.

