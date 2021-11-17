A week of police action launches to tackle anti-social behaviour in Hemlington

A week of action will take place in the Hemlington area of Middlesbrough over the coming days, with both high visibility patrols taking place and plain clothed officers targeting offenders.

Anti-social behaviour in the area has become an issue over recent weeks, with incidents ranging from fires to missiles thrown at emergency vehicles and windows smashed.There was also an alleged assault whereby an elderly man suffered a head injury when a brick was thrown at him.

The enhanced activity, under Operation Impact, will see police working closely with partner agencies from the local authority, social housing landlords and the fire service. There will be community engagement, visits to repeat victims and commercial properties, neighbourhood officers will visit schools and local councillors will also be involved.

Project Adder, which gives additional funding to authorities in Middlesbrough to tackle drug misuse, will also take a proactive role in the operation.