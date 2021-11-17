This week marks 20 years since the first Harry Potter film was released in cinemas. The film franchise went on to become an international sensation with millions of fans from around the world.

The films inspired by the books of JK Rowling have captured the imaginations of people of all ages.

Our region is taking part in the celebrations to mark two decades since Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone was released. Durham Cathedral was one of the locations in the first film, visitors to the historic site are being invited to celebrate this milestone anniversary.

Fans are invited to don their wizarding robes and house colours to explore the cathedral and see some of the famous filming locations.As well as visiting the cloisters, which was featured in the first two film the cathedral is also opening the Chapter House for the special occasion.

The Chapter House was used as a filming location for a Professor McGonagall’s memorable wizarding classroom scene.