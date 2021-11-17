Six youths deny killing 18-year-old Jack Woodley in Houghton

Six teenagers appeared at Newcastle Crown Court today and denied killing 18-year-old Jack Woodley.Jack was allegedly stabbed to death in Houghton-le-Spring last month and teens aged 14 to 17 are jointly charged in connection with his death.Six of the suspects entered not guilty pleas to murder and manslaughter, while the charge was not put to a seventh.The court was told an eighth defendant was appearing in front of magistrates this morning.Judge Paul Sloan QC told the accused they will stand trial in March next year.Five of the youths are remanded to local authority accommodation and the other two are in youth detention.They are accused of attacking Jack near the Britannia Inn, in Newbottle Street, Houghton-le-Spring on 16 October.Police say Jack, who was from the Durham area, died in hospital from his injuries the next night.