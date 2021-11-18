Campaigners disappointed as HS2 announcement set to skip the North East

A £96 billion plan to update the rail network across the North will be announced today - but it looks like the North East will miss out.

As part of blueprints to level up the North, the Integrated Rail Plan (IRP) is the biggest ever public investment in the rail network.

The Government says it will mean faster journeys and strengthened connections between major cities in the North and the Midlands.

If we are to see levelling up in action now, we must rapidly transform the services that matter to people most. That's why the IRP will be the biggest transport investment programme in a century, delivering meaningful transport connections for more passengers across the country, more quickly - with both high-speed journeys and better local services, it will ensure no town or city is left behind. Prime Minister Boris Johnson

However, the plans look at transforming journeys to and between the East and West Midlands, Yorkshire and the North West - leaving campaigners disappointed that it will not extend to the North East.