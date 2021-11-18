Local pandemic heroes to launch Christmas on South Tyneside
Local heroes are getting ready to start Christmas in events across South Tyneside next week.
Switch on events are returning to South Shields, Hebburn and Jarrow and this year Councillors wanted to celebrate the hard work of the people in local communities throughout the pandemic.
South Shields - Wednesday 24 November
Dr Mickey Jachuck, a Consultant Cardiologist at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, has been a key supporter of the council's Beat Covid campaign, helping to explain how the vaccine works and address people’s concerns. More recently, he was among the NHS heroes to be named as an official starter for this year’s Great North Run, in recognition of the efforts of NHS staff during the pandemic.
Dr Jachuck will join the Mayor, and the Mayoress Jean Copp, on stage for the South Shields switch on event, on Wednesday 24 November, from 5pm to 6pm, in the Market Place.
Jarrow - Friday 26 November
Brothers Nico and Taz Ali, who run the Scotch Estate’s Premier Top Shop, delivered food parcels to vulnerable people during the Covid-19 pandemic, earning them a #LoveSouthTyneside Award.
The pair will help to perform the Jarrow town switch on, on Friday 26 November, at Jarrow Town Hall in Grange Road, from 4pm to 5pm.
Hebburn - Monday 29 November
Hebburn schoolboy Oliver Nicholson delivered little notes and treats to his elderly neighbours to help keep up their spirits during the first lockdown. These small acts of kindness led to him also being crowned the winner of the #LoveSouthTyneside Awards.
Oliver will join the Mayor and Mayoress on Monday 29 November, for the switch on event in Fountains Park in Station Road, Hebburn. The event will run from 4pm to 5pm.
Other festive events taking place in the area:
Christmas Wonderland Fair, Jarrow Hall - 27 and 28 November
Christmas Wonderland Parade, Ocean Road, South Shields - 10 December
Christmas Markets, Market Square - 17 and 18 December
Throughout all of the celebrations across South Tyneside, the council is urging people to adhere to Covid-19 precautions, including keeping a social distance where possible, wearing face masks and taking a lateral flow test before attending events.