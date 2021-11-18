Local pandemic heroes to launch Christmas on South Tyneside

Local heroes are getting ready to start Christmas in events across South Tyneside next week.

Switch on events are returning to South Shields, Hebburn and Jarrow and this year Councillors wanted to celebrate the hard work of the people in local communities throughout the pandemic.

We are thrilled to be welcoming some very special people to join us on stage this year. Having our local heroes kick starting the festivities is a fitting way of thanking them and acknowledging the exceptional work they have done in our communities during some very difficult times. I’m sure the people of the Borough will show them the appreciation they deserve. Councillor Pat Hay, Mayor of South Tyneside

South Shields - Wednesday 24 November

Dr Mickey Jachuck, Consultant Cardiologist, South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Trust Credit: South Tyneside Council

Dr Mickey Jachuck, a Consultant Cardiologist at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, has been a key supporter of the council's Beat Covid campaign, helping to explain how the vaccine works and address people’s concerns. More recently, he was among the NHS heroes to be named as an official starter for this year’s Great North Run, in recognition of the efforts of NHS staff during the pandemic.

Dr Jachuck will join the Mayor, and the Mayoress Jean Copp, on stage for the South Shields switch on event, on Wednesday 24 November, from 5pm to 6pm, in the Market Place.

Jarrow - Friday 26 November

Nico and Taz Ali, shop owners in Jarrow Credit: South Tyneside Council

Brothers Nico and Taz Ali, who run the Scotch Estate’s Premier Top Shop, delivered food parcels to vulnerable people during the Covid-19 pandemic, earning them a #LoveSouthTyneside Award.

The pair will help to perform the Jarrow town switch on, on Friday 26 November, at Jarrow Town Hall in Grange Road, from 4pm to 5pm.

Hebburn - Monday 29 November

Oliver Nicholson with his #LoveSouthTyneside Award Credit: South Tyneside. Council

Hebburn schoolboy Oliver Nicholson delivered little notes and treats to his elderly neighbours to help keep up their spirits during the first lockdown. These small acts of kindness led to him also being crowned the winner of the #LoveSouthTyneside Awards.

Oliver will join the Mayor and Mayoress on Monday 29 November, for the switch on event in Fountains Park in Station Road, Hebburn. The event will run from 4pm to 5pm.

Our lights switch-on events in South Shields, Hebburn and Jarrow really set the scene for Christmas and help to spread much needed cheer across the Borough. We have also listened to residents and, as a result, we have expanded our festive lighting displays to include more of our communities. We look forward to welcoming our local heroes to help us get the celebrations off to a spectacular start. Councillor Joan Atkinson, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside Council

Other festive events taking place in the area:

Christmas Wonderland Fair, Jarrow Hall - 27 and 28 November

Christmas Wonderland Parade, Ocean Road, South Shields - 10 December

Christmas Markets, Market Square - 17 and 18 December

Throughout all of the celebrations across South Tyneside, the council is urging people to adhere to Covid-19 precautions, including keeping a social distance where possible, wearing face masks and taking a lateral flow test before attending events.