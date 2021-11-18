Policing Minister: We're recruiting more officers to tackle Teesside knife crime

Play video

Report by Rachel Bullock

The Policing Minister Kit Malthouse has said more police officers are being recruited to help bring down Teesside's high knife crime rate.

The Cleveland Police area has the second highest knife crime rate in the country, with over 122 incidents recorded per 100,000 of the population between April 2020 and March 2021.

20% of stop and searches in the area result in a bladed weapon being found

In an ITV News Tyne Tees special report, Detective Chief Inspector of Cleveland Police Steve Chatterton said "resourcing issues" are partially responsible.

"I can't deny that the resourcing issues that we have in the police with the low numbers that we've currently got has a knock on effect," he said.

"The more resources that we would have would have, the more visible we could be on the street which would then have a knock on effect on people carrying knives."

479 fewer Cleveland Police officers in 2017 compared to 2010

£25.5m decrease in funding for Cleveland Police between 2010 and 2017

28% fewer Cleveland Police officers in 2017 compared to 2010

Barney Green, a surgeon at James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough - which admits one stabbing victim every three days - believes funding is the main problem.

We’re underfunded. In a country we’re right up there with the types of violent crime - we don’t get the funding for it. Barney Green, surgeon at James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough

In an exclusive interview with ITV News Tyne Tees, Policing Minister Kit Malthouse said the link between "between the number of police officers and the level of crime is a more complicated one than a direct one".

However, he acknowledged there is a "violence problem" in the area and said more officers are being recruited.

Responding to whether his June pledge to tackle violent crime in the area has been a success, Mr Malthouse said:

"Well it’s early days and obviously we are pumping significant extra capacity into Cleveland," he began.

But in the end, I don’t think the British people are necessarily interested about the inputs. They’re interested in the outputs. "Are their kids going to get home safe? Are they able to go out on a Friday/Saturday night without the threat of violence? And I’m very, very focused on that. Kit Malthouse

"It is certainly the case that a really focused force can have a big impact on crime," he continued.

"We are increasing officer numbers. 194 are already in Cleveland with more to come."

Mr Malthouse declined to comment on whether officer numbers would return to 2010 levels, simply saying they will be “a lot higher than they are now”.

Cleveland Police is a force mired in controversy.

Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner recently admitted to receiving a caution for handling stole goods in the late 1990s.

He is now refusing to resign after allegations surfaced of an historical sexual offence.

Mr Malthouse refused to comment on whether Mr Turner should resign.

My job is to put all the officers on the front line in the best possible position to win that fight against violence. Kit Malthouse

Cleveland Police are currently searching for a new Chief Constable after Richard Lewis resigned in July for a new post in Wales.

Mr Malthouse said they are searching for a "good and assertive" replacement.