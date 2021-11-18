Sunderland set to sparkle with Christmas light switch on tonight

Sunderland city centre is set to sparkle when the Christmas Lights Switch On takes place tonight (18 November) at Keel Square.

The event could not go ahead in 2020 because of the Covid pandemic. This year, the council is urging people to celebrate but continue to take precaution.

TV personality and star of Sunderland Empire's 2021 pantomime, Su Pollard, will join the Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Harry Trueman, to officially kick off the festivities.The display this year reflects the city's history and heritage. There will be entertainment from carol singers, Grangetown Primary School, a Salvation Army Band, and more along with a funfair and food stalls on Crowtree Road.

This year’s Christmas Lights Switch On promises to be a wonderful family event as we come together to start the celebrations and officially kick off the countdown to Christmas. We would encourage visitors to plan ahead so they can make the most of everything that Christmas in Sunderland has to offer. Councillor Harry Trueman, Mayor of Sunderland

Members of the public planning to attend are advised to take precautions such as wearing a face covering, adhering to social distancing where possible and taking a lateral flow test before visiting, to keep themselves and others safe.