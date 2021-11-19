New Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder insists he’s the right man for Boro as he prepares to take charge of his first game.

Wilder said on Friday he chose Middlesbrough because he thinks the club and the Teesside area match what he is about in style, work ethic and steel - ironically something the areas around both his former club Sheffield United and new club Middlesbrough are known for producing.

I just want an honest, hard-working team to represent what the area is about and the ambition of the team represents the ambition of the supporters, which is obviously to get back into the Premier League. Chris Wilder

Middlesbrough face Millwall at the Riverside on Saturday and Wilder says he’s used the international break to identify areas responsible for Middlesbrough’s inconsistent start to the season.

He also revealed the club's intention to spend in January and how he wants to improve the squad.

Wilder admitted that his teams usually play three at the back, but insisted there is more than one style of play to win a game and that the next transfer window might be an opportunity to bring a different type of player into the club.

Besides bringing Boro back to the top flight, the new boss also aims to return entertaining football to the Riverside Stadium.