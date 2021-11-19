Former Sunderland and Middlesbrough goalkeeper Jason Steele will make his belated Premier League debut for Brighton at Aston Villa with the full backing of his boss Graham Potter.

The 31-year-old, who started his career at Middlesbrough and played over 130 games for the Teessider's has been restricted to only cup appearances since joining Brighton from Sunderland in 2018.

Jason Steele began his career playing for Middlesbrough, where he received international recognition at under 21 level.. Credit: PA

The Newton Aycliffe born stopper endured a torrid time during his one year on Wearside. A run of poor performances led to him being dropped from the first team fold, only playing 15 times for the Black Cats in a season that ended with relegation to League One.

Steele's plight was documented as part of Netflix's Sunderland Til I Die series, in which the former England U21 man spoke of his struggles with confidence during the 2017/18 Championship season.

Jason Steele is sent off for Sunderland against QPR during their 2017/18 relegation season from the Championship. Credit: PA

However, after the darkness comes the light, and Steele will now finally get his chance in the top flight after Brighton's number one keeper Robert Sanchez is suspended following his red card against Newcastle.

"I'm really confident," said Steele's boss Graeme Potter. "Jason trains really well every day, supporting the team and training at a really high level."

"Whenever he's come in he's done well for us so he's ready to play. He's ready to fight for the team and I'm looking forward to seeing him play.

"It is his debut, but that's what he's here for. That's the role that he plays. He wants to play, as all footballers do. But he's accepted his role in the team in terms of a supporting role."

"And when you do that you know that if there's a problem, an injury or a suspension, then he's the next in line to play and he's preparing himself all the time."

"I must say the improvement Jason has made since my time here has been incredible. As a player he's been fantastic in terms of how he has stepped up his level.

So in terms of that journey he's been on - and a lot of that work goes unseen he's finally getting his reward and it's up to us to help him enjoy the game.

"A clean sheet and three points would be nice, but I won't ask for too much."