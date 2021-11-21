Man fighting for his life after collision with HGV on A194 in Gateshead

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was hit by an HGV in the early hours of this morning (21 November).Emergency services attended the scene on the A194(M) near to the junction between the A195 and Follingsby Lane in Gateshead around 5:10am.The 25-year-old was rushed to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle where he remains in a critical condition with life-threatening injuries.Northumbria Police confirmed the driver of the lorry remained at the scene and is supporting officers with their investigation.A spokesperson for the force said: "Enquiries are ongoing and police are keen to speak to anyone who was travelling in the area around 5.00am- 5.20am and may have witnessed the collision and those who may have dashcam footage."