Chris Wilder: Promotion to Premier League not out of reach this year

Middlesbrough's new boss Chris Wilder believes there's still time for his new club to mount a convincing Championship promotion bid.

The Teessiders drew 1-1 with Millwall on Saturday in Wilder's first game in charge.

The 54-year-old will hope for his first victory when Boro face Preston North End at the Riverside on Tuesday night.

Middlesbrough are currently 14th in the table, six points shy of the playoff places.

But Wilder believes they're still in the hunt, and he's making no secret of the fact he expects to make a few changes when the January transfer window opens.

Play video