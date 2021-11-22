The Union Chain Bridge which connects Northumberland and Scotland has won a national prize.

The historic bridge across the River Tweed is in the process of being re-built.

The work between the two countries and councils has been recognised with a Local Government Chronicle (LGC) Award.

Northumberland County Councillor and Cabinet Member for Local Services John Riddle said: “Throughout, this project has been about working across borders and engaging with partners and communities on both sides of the river, and this approach has clearly been recognised by the judges."

This award is for everyone who’s helped make this innovative project such a success. Cllr John Riddle

LGC editor Nick Golding said: “To win an LGC Award is the ultimate symbol of the brilliance of council teams – we should be grateful for their work, particularly in difficult times.”

The 200-year-old Union Chain suspension bridge, which crosses from Horncliffe in Northumberland to Fishwick in Berwickshire. Credit: PA Images

Northumberland County Council, Scottish Borders Council, Museums Northumberland and community group Friends worked collaboratively to conserve the historic structure.

The project team is also delivering an education programme to encourage young people on both sides of the border to consider careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

In 2019 they were able to receive £3.14 million of National Lottery funding bid, in addition to their funds of £5.7 million.

Built-in 1820, the Union Chain Bridge is a key transport link between Scotland and England.