Berwick footballer Lucy Bronze could retain 'player of the year' title

A Northumberland footballer has been nominated for a prestigious football award.

Lucy Bronze, from Berwick, has a chance to retain the title of Best FIFA Women's Player of the Year.

The defender is no stranger to an accolade.

In 2019, she became the first English footballer to win the UEFA Women's Player of the Year Award, before being named The Best FIFA Women's Player in December 2020.

Lucy is currently playing for Manchester City but started out in the Sunderland AFC academy before moving on to Everton and Liverpool.

The 30-year-old is also a key member of the women's national side, the Lionesses.

Bronze is yet to play for Man City this season, after having knee surgery over the summer, but the defender is regarded by many to be the world’s best right-back.

A public vote is now open on FIFA.com and will remain so until December 10, and three finalists in each category will be announced in January.

The winners will be revealed at an online ceremony on January 17.