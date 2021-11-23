Oh là là Allan! Saint-Maximin surprises NUFC fan with luxury watch

Play video

Saturdays are game day for the Urwin family, but it was no ordinary trip to St James' Park at the weekend.

Michael Urwin, 55, had taken his sons along to the match, and like usual, arrived early to catch a glimpse of the Magpies at the ground.

Whilst waiting for fan favourite Allan Saint-Maximin, the family from Gateshead could never have guessed what would happen next.

Saint-Maximin got out of his car and wandered over. I thought he was just coming to sign some autographs, but he handed me this box and said 'it's for you'. I thought he meant my youngest boy, Lucas, but he said, 'no, no, it's for you!' and he told me to open it. I couldn't believe it, I was just shocked! Michael Urwin

Michael left with more than he bargained for as the Newcastle United star randomly gifted him with a Tag Heure watch, worth £2,000, leaving him lost for words.

Since signing for Newcastle United, it's fair to say that star forward Allan Saint-Maximin has become a bit of a fan favourite.

It's not just thanks to his goal-scoring and trickery on the pitch, the frenchman's social media presence and reputation for taking time out with fans has seen him taken to their hearts.

Sharing his surprise at the 'très généreux' gift from one of his football heroes, Michael posted on social media:

"I’ve been coming to St James park for nearly 30 years and never been as happy as I am today thanks to this generous man @asaintmaximin walks over and gives me this watch! Absolutely dumbfounded lost for words!! Maxi is a true Geordie, good luck today my friend for life."

One to always make time for his fans, Allan Saint-Maximin replied: "You are welcome my friend, Do you like it?"

Michael said the kind gesture had made his year.

Overwhelmed with your kindness and generosity, you have made my year. What a lad. Thank you so much Allan, know you are loved at our club. Michael Urwin

Michael says the monetary value of the watch means little to him, the true value lies in the sentiment and kindness from a player he's proud to support every week.