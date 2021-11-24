A family in Darlington have been left struggling to sleep, after a fire thought to be caused by a cheap phone charger ripped through their home.

Paul King was downstairs with his 5-year-old son, Charlie, on Friday when a phone charger which had been bought on eBay exploded in a bedroom upstairs.

The family now say they’re lucky to be alive after the blaze on Fenby Avenue, which has left the entire top floor of the house damaged by flames.

Pictures show the blackened walls and ceilings, as well as debris on the floor.

It’s worrying that a little piece of equipment could cause such damage. People don’t realise. Jamie King

Paul and Maria's eldest son, Jamie, says his parents and two brothers are living in temporary accommodation and have been left with 'no clothes or furniture'.

Damage to the upstairs of the King family home Credit: Family photo

The 25-year-old says it ‘was a standard Friday’ at work when he got the call from his dad about the devastating fire.

It was disheartening… but it could have been a different story Jamie King

He says his dad has been struggling to sleep since the blaze and the temporary accommodation being so far from the family home is also taking its toll.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to get the family home as soon as possible.