Football fan arrested over alleged racism at Shrewsbury v Sunderland match

A football fan has been arrested after reports of a racist incident at Tuesday's (23 November) match between Shrewsbury Town and Sunderland AFC.

The man in his 60s, who is from the Durham area, was held on suspicion of racially aggravated public order.

West Mercia Police said the suspect remained in custody while officers worked to identify victims.

Chief Superintendent Paul Moxley said: “There is no place for racism in football, or in any place in society and we take a zero tolerance approach to it.

“We will be working with Shrewsbury Town Football Club and our own hate crime officers to identify any victims. Anyone who wishes to contact us in relation to this incident can do so via our online reporting form.”