Households in our region being urged to prepare for the risk of flooding

Video report by Gregg Easteal.

Households around the region are being urged to prepare for the risk of flooding as the country faces a higher chance of a wetter winter, experts said.

A Met Office outlook shows there is an above-average chance of the winter being wetter than normal over the three months from November to January, with the wetter conditions most likely in January next year and beyond.

With the potential for more wet weather and impacts from rainfall and winds, the Environment Agency is urging people to check their flood risk online, sign up for flood warnings and, if they are at risk, know what to do if flooding hits their home.

According to the Environment Agency:

5.2 million properties across the country are at risk of flooding

61% of at-risk households do not believe it will happen to them

30% of at-risk households have done nothing to prepare for a flood

A couple watch the rising waters from their living room window in York during Storm Christoph earlier this year. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

City oy York Councillor Paula Widdowson, Executive Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “City of York Council and the Environment Agency are delivering a £110M flood alleviation programme that is protecting over 2,000 homes and hundreds of businesses.

"This project is well underway and sites can be seen across the city including Marygate, Clementhorpe, Museum Gardens and Clifton Ings. As well as these major infrastructure projects all homes and businesses have been offered Personal Flood Resilence packages, as deployed in many homes and businesses on the river front."

"Flood deployment is rehearsed each summer to ensure all the people and kit are in the right place with the right knowledge to expertly respond. This includes providing direct information to vulnerable properties and ensuring everyone is cared for."

The Environment Agency is urging at-risk households to follow advice to protect themselves by:

If there is a flood alert, prepare by packing medicines and insurance and other important documents and visit the flood warning information service.

If there is a flood warning, act by moving family, pets and belongings to safety, and turn off gas, water and electricity.