Recruitment is underway in the North East for a trial examining how to better protect younger teenagers from COVID-19.

The study, based at Newcastle's Great North Children's Hospital, will look at the impact of a second dose of a COVID jab on immunity among twelve to sixteen year olds. It is part of UK-wide research led by Oxford University.

The current COVID vaccine guidance for young people is as follows:

1 dose for 12-15 year olds

2 doses for 16-17 year olds

The researchers hope to discover the extent to which a second dose boosts immunity in young people between the ages of 12 and 16.

The Principle Investigator for the North East branch of the study says the findings could have significant implications.

If there are decisions to make around second doses of the vaccine in the next year or so to control the pandemic more widely then I think it's vital that we understand how that vaccine impacts young people's immune systems and how they respond to it and we can't do that without firm data. Dr Stephen Owens, paediatric consultant, Newcastle Hospitals

The prospect of the new study is welcomed by sixteen year old Maia Snedden. She is part of a medical research consultation group, made up of young people from Tyneside and beyond.

I am so happy it's happening, because it really does focus on our age group and it really can help us and it really can help us to help other people. We have been through all the lockdowns, we've missed so much school. We're definitely aware of the implications that it has on us, on our education, on our social life and our mental health. Maia Snedden, Young Persons' Advisory Group

Participants in the study will not be told what type of second dose they will receive but it will be one of the following:

A second, full dose of the Pfizer vaccine

A third of a dose of Pfizer

A full dose of the Novavax vaccine

The Novavax vaccine has not yet been approved for general use in the UK; the maker is currently waiting for a decision from the medicines regulator. Millions of doses of the Novavax vaccine are due to be manufactured at the Billingham-based Fujifilm Diosynth.