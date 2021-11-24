A landlord has been barred from letting out a property left in a 'shocking' state, after failing to carry out essential maintenance.

The five bedroom house in Elswick had problems including damp and mould, leaking pipework, and holes in the ceiling.

Credit: Newcastle City Council

The landlord has been served with a Prohibition Order by Newcastle City Council, and a couple and their nine children have been placed into emergency accommodation.

The house had defective double glazing, missing balusters on the staircase which could cause trips and falls, leaking pipework, holes in the ceiling, damp, mould, insecure front and back doors, no hot water supply in the kitchen, and no smoke detector in the ground floor hallway.

The landlord failed to respond to requests to deal with a rat infestation Credit: Newcastle City Council

Rats had also gnawed their way through electrical cabling making the electricity supply unsafe and knocking out the heating system leaving the family with no heating or hot water.

The landlord must now refurbish the property to the council's standards before it will consider lifting the Prohibition Order and allowing the property to be rented out again.

A shocking example of a landlord failing to fulfil his legal obligations. My heart goes out to the family who lived there and endured appalling living conditions. Thankfully they are now in accommodation that is clean, warm, and safe - not a lot to ask for in the 21st century it would seem, but some landlords are failing in their duty of care to provide anything like decent living conditions. Cllr Linda Hobson, Cabinet Member for Housing and Regulation

Cllr Linda Hobson added: "We have worked with landlords, the vast majority of which are good, to introduce a property licensing scheme - but instances like this just underline the value of these schemes.

"Landlords, who fail to maintain basic living standards, should be aware that we won't hesitate to step in and use our powers to stop them renting out their properties."

The landlord could be convicted in court and subject to an unlimited fine if he fails to comply with the order.