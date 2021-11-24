People in the North East are sentimental when it comes to Christmas tree decorations, according to a new survey.

A survey of 2,000 UK adults has found that 42% of people from the North East will decorate their Christmas tree with ornaments that have sentimental value - more than any other place in the country.

58% said they would not have a colour scheme

46% said they spend ‘no time at all’ thinking about the decorations before putting them up

45% said that the decorations will be the responsibility of just one person

The region also has the third-highest spend per household on decorations, allocating an average of £40 each year, which is just slightly less than Scotland (£51) and nearly half of that invested by Londoners (£79).

The festive survey had been commissioned by sweet manufacturer Haribo.

Haribo's Marketing Manager, Jessica Hardcastle said: “It’s really encouraging to see that those from the North East are so sentimental when it comes to their Christmas tree decorations."