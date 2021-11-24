Survey finds people in the North East are sentimental when it comes to Christmas tree decorations
People in the North East are sentimental when it comes to Christmas tree decorations, according to a new survey.
A survey of 2,000 UK adults has found that 42% of people from the North East will decorate their Christmas tree with ornaments that have sentimental value - more than any other place in the country.
The region also has the third-highest spend per household on decorations, allocating an average of £40 each year, which is just slightly less than Scotland (£51) and nearly half of that invested by Londoners (£79).
The festive survey had been commissioned by sweet manufacturer Haribo.
Haribo's Marketing Manager, Jessica Hardcastle said: “It’s really encouraging to see that those from the North East are so sentimental when it comes to their Christmas tree decorations."