A woman from Whitley Bay has been killed in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

Kate Mitchell, a senior project manager at BBC Media Action, had recently been working in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia before being evacuated to the charity's office in Kenya because of safety concerns.

BBC Media Action said it is "shocked and saddened" by her death.

Ms Mitchell worked for the charity for 14 years and was described as "positive, fun, driven and extremely talented" and that her work made a huge difference to communities across the globe, addressing poverty and inequality.

It said it is working with the Government to establish the circumstances around Ms Mitchell's death, although it believes it was not linked to her work.

Ms Mitchell's brother, Peter Mitchell, paid tribute to her and said: "Kate was a deeply beloved daughter, sister and friend, and we are only beginning to realise the magnitude of her loss".

Kate loved her work and was tireless in her efforts to make the world a better place. She leaves behind many, many beloved friends and colleagues around the world. Peter Mitchell, Kate's brother

He continued: "We want to extend our sympathies to everyone who knew, worked with and loved her, and our sincere thanks for the many messages of comfort we have received.

"We are working with FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office), and with Kate's colleagues at BBC Media Action to understand what happened."

The family has now asked for privacy as they grieve.

An FCDO confirmed they are in contact with the Kenyan authorities who are leading an investigation.

A spokeswoman said: "We are providing support to the family of a British national who has died in Kenya.

"Our thoughts are with their family at this difficult time."