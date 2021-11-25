Stockton North MP Alex Cunningham to stand down at the next General Election

The Stockton North MP Alex Cunningham has announced that he is to stand down at the next general election.

He has been the Labour MP for Stockton North for almost 12 years but has spent 30 years in public life, beginning his career as a local councillor.

Mr Cunningham said: “It has been the privilege of my life to represent the people of Stockton North as the Labour Member of Parliament for nearly 12 years – and I am grateful for the support from my friends across my community and the Party throughout that time.

“After more than 30 years in public life as first a local councillor, I’ve decided the next general election would be the right time for me to retire and hopefully do many of the other things I’ve never been able to fit in.

“Whilst I regret I was never given the opportunity to serve in a Labour Government, I will very much treasure my roles in Parliament, be that as a Shadow Minister in several guises, a champion for industry or as an advocate for the people of our area trying hard to represent them and address their individual problems.

“The service my team has provided over the years has been outstanding, and I am very proud of them knowing they have had to tackle some of the most difficult and often traumatic cases often providing not just action but genuine care for the people I represent. Without them, I couldn’t have done my job.

It does however look as though I won’t be retiring anytime soon given the polls and rest assured, I will continue with the same energy and enthusiasm I always show doing the best job in the world. Alex Cunningham MP

Mr Cunningham is currently the Shadow Minister for Courts and Sentencing, and the Stockton North MP has previously held the role of Shadow Minister for both Pensions and Housing.

The next General Election will be held in May 2024.