An amber weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for this weekend.

The warning covers the north east as an area most at risk, alongside much of central England and the east coast of Scotland.

The first named storm of the year, 'Storm Arwen', will bring strong winds, which will hit some exposed coasts of northern England by Friday evening.

The Met Office says gusts of wind are likely to reach 50 to 60 miles-per-hour widely, with 70 to 80 mph possible in coastal locations.

Parts of the North East could also see some snowfall in the coming days as cold, arctic air arrives moved over the UK.

As well as strong winds, rain will also move south across the country on Friday, with showers following, which the Met Office says will turn "increasingly to hill snow in the north".

The forecast shows a wintry mix of showers will continue on Saturday, and although snow is possible almost anywhere away from the far-south, accumulations are likely to be in the hills.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Chris Almond, said: "It is going to be a windy period with potentially disruptive gales. These could cause some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport with a small chance exposed roads and bridges could close. There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs and damage to temporary structures such as Christmas markets."

The unsettled pattern looks likely to continue into next week with showers and rain and the Met Office says the rain could possibly fall as snow over hills.