Young figure skaters from Tyneside make their way to the British Figure Skating Championships
Three youngsters from Tyneside are skating their way through to the British Figure Skating Championships.
The under-13s, who train at Whitley Bay Ice Rink, will compete in the national competition in Sheffield next week.
Layla Reay, Edward Solovyov and Tim Xie practice for hours every week, heading to Whitley Bay Ice Rink before school several days a week.
They even managed to keep up their training over lockdown when ice rinks were closed by practicing their jumps and spins on grass and sand at the beach.
Edward Solovyov qualified for next week's contest in first place, and is among the favourites for the title.
But for coach Karen, simply getting to the finals is a massive achievement.