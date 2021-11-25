Three youngsters from Tyneside are skating their way through to the British Figure Skating Championships.

The under-13s, who train at Whitley Bay Ice Rink, will compete in the national competition in Sheffield next week.

Layla Reay, Edward Solovyov and Tim Xie practice for hours every week, heading to Whitley Bay Ice Rink before school several days a week.

They even managed to keep up their training over lockdown when ice rinks were closed by practicing their jumps and spins on grass and sand at the beach.

Our coaches set up camps and off-ice classes where we basically do everything but just on the ground. And that seemed to help us a lot. We did a lot of workouts, running and technique. So yeah, when we came back on, it was like nothing had happened. Tim Xie, Figure Skater

Edward Solovyov qualified for next week's contest in first place, and is among the favourites for the title.

But for coach Karen, simply getting to the finals is a massive achievement.