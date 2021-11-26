Extinction Rebellion protest outside Amazon fulfilment centres in the North East
Members of Extinction Rebellion have gathered outside two Amazon fulfilment centres in the region. Small groups of protestors arrived at the sites in Darlington and Gateshead in the early hours of this morning.
It is part of an international day of protest taking place on Black Friday as the group aim to disrupt deliveries.
Similar protests are taking place in across the UK as well as in Germany and the Netherlands. They are to coincide with the major global discount day.
The group says the targeted sites account for just over 50% of Amazon deliveries in the UK.
The group is blockading the entrances using bamboo structures and have a number of banners. They say they intend to stay at the sites for at least 48 hours.
They are also using ‘lock-ons’ to prevent lorries from entering the site and some from leaving.