Members of Extinction Rebellion have gathered outside two Amazon fulfilment centres in the region. Small groups of protestors arrived at the sites in Darlington and Gateshead in the early hours of this morning.

It is part of an international day of protest taking place on Black Friday as the group aim to disrupt deliveries.

A small group gathered from early this morning to disrupt operations at Amazon sites

Similar protests are taking place in across the UK as well as in Germany and the Netherlands. They are to coincide with the major global discount day.

The group says the targeted sites account for just over 50% of Amazon deliveries in the UK.

The group is blockading the entrances using bamboo structures and have a number of banners. They say they intend to stay at the sites for at least 48 hours.

Amazon is known for a long list of widely recognised “crimes” from tax avoidance to the exploitation of workers, to rampant wastefulness and ecological destruction Extinction Rebellion spokesperson

Police have been called to the site in Darlington

At Amazon, we take our responsibilities very seriously. That includes our commitment to be net zero carbon by 2040 - 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement - providing excellent pay and benefits in a safe and modern work environment, and supporting the tens of thousands of British small businesses who sell on our store. We know there is always more to do. Amazon spokesperson

They are also using ‘lock-ons’ to prevent lorries from entering the site and some from leaving.