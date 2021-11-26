The Met Office have issued a red weather warning for wind in the north east of England.

This is the highest colour weather warning that can be issued and it will mostly affect coastal areas of the Tyne Tees region.

The last red wind warning that was issued anywhere in the UK was back in 2018.

There is a chance that winds of up to 90 miles per hour will hit the north east coastline and the Met Office have said that the impact of Storm Arwen will bring damage and travel disruption.

The weather service says the region should expect:

Flying debris resulting in danger to life

Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down

Roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights

Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes

The weather service have also issued a yellow warning for snow across the north east and the rest of the region are covered by an amber warning for wind.

Rail passengers are being advised to defer travel by LNER (London North Eastern Railway) due to the extreme weather conditions.

The train company's asking customers who are expecting to travel over the weekend to delay their plans if possible.

LNER tickets dated 26-28 November will be valid for travel between 29 November and 01 December.

There is also disruption to events, including the Newcastle Falcons game against Worcester, due to kick off at 7.45pm tonight. It has been moved to Saturday 27th November.

All tickets and hospitality will be automatically transferred to Saturday.