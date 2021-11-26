People are being urged to stay at home, and not to take unnecessary journeys as Storm Arwen hits the region.

The Met Office has issued a number of weather warnings, including a rare 'danger to life' red warning for wind.

Gusts of up to 90mph are expected to batter our coastlines and keen weather watchers are being told to stay away.

Northumbria Police said: "Please do not travel to coastal areas in order to observe high tides – you will be putting yourselves and others in danger".

The force is also reminding drivers to only make journeys that are essential.