There is travel disruption across the North East, as Storm Arwen hits the region.

The Met Office has issued a red weather warning for wind, meaning there is a 'danger to life'.

Parts of the our region are experiencing snow, extremely strong winds and torrential rain.

Drivers are being urged to take care on the roads, and check weather conditions before setting off.

The A1 is currently closed to all vehicles between Berwick-upon-Tweed and Scotland, meaning replacement bus services are unable to run.

Rail passengers are being advised to defer travel by LNER (London North Eastern Railway).

The train company's asking customers who are expecting to travel over the weekend to delay their plans if possible. LNER tickets dated 26-28 November will be valid for travel between 29 November and 01 December.

Meanwhile, Lumo has halted all services running tomorrow, and are asking passengers to use their tickets instead on Sunday 28 or Monday 29 November.

Flights at Newcastle Airport are also being impacted, with several arrivals and departures being cancelled.

Passengers are being advised to check with their airline or the airport before they travel.

Services on the Shields Ferry are suspended this evening:

The Tyne and Wear Metro has suspended it's service early too - with no trains running now due to the bad weather conditions:

Storm Arwen: Man dies in Northern Ireland after car hit by fallen tree