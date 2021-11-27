Storm Arwen brings 100mph gusts to the region

Wind speeds close to 100mph were recorded overnight as Storm Arwen battered North East England.

While the red weather warning expired in the early hours of Saturday, the Met Office said amber and yellow warnings for wind remained in place, with the expectation of "some very strong gusts" in many areas.

Norton High Street on Teesside was impassable Credit: ITV News

Wind speeds hit 98mph at Brizlee Wood near Alnwick in Northumberland.

Northern Powergrid said the severe gales had caused power cuts for more than 55,000 customers, mainly in the Northumberland, County Durham and Tyne and Wear areas.

Northumberland Fire & Rescue Service said they received an unprecedented number of calls overnight with more than 100 in just five hours.

Major roads including the A66 have been closed while train and Metro services were also suspended due to debris on the lines.

There was also damage to homes as bricks and tiles were blown off houses.

The region's police forces are warning those who must travel to allow extra time for journeys and be prepared for the conditions.