A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a serious collision in Gateshead.

Officers were alerted to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Old Durham Road near the junction with Carr Hill Road, shortly after 10pm on Thursday (November 25).

The female pedestrian – Marion Whittaker, 55, of Bensham – was confirmed as deceased at the scene. Her family are continuing to be offered support by specialist family liaison officers.

An investigation was immediately launched into the circumstances surrounding the collision with a 24-year-old man placed under arrest. He has since been charged with causing death by dangerous driving. He is due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside today (Monday 29 November).

Sergeant Steve Armstrong, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an extremely difficult time for Marion’s family, who are understandably heartbroken by what has happened. I would ask that their privacy is respected at this absolutely horrendous time.

We are determined to ensure they get the answers they deserve and various enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the collision. One man has now been charged in connection with her death, and I would ask the public to avoid any kind of speculation which could risk prejudicing the live court proceedings."

We are also aware of various photos and videos circulating on social media relating to his tragic collision. Please think about how upsetting this could be for the family and refrain from sharing anything that is of a distressing nature. Northumbria Police

“Since our appeal on Friday, many of you have come forward with information and I would like to thank those who have assisted our investigation so far. If you were in the area and witnessed the collision, or have dashcam footage, please get in touch with us if you have not already.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20211125-0993.