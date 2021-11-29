Storm Arwen: Road, rail and school closures affecting the region

Storm Arwen has caused major disruption across the Tyne Tees region.

Police, fire and NHS services say they are facing high volumes of calls and have warned to only dial 999 in emergencies.

We have compiled a list of updates for some services affecting the North East and North Yorkshire.

School closures

In County Durham, 11 schools are currently temporarily closed:

Bowes Hutchinson's CofE (Aided) School

Butterknowle Primary School

Hamsterley Primary School

Middleton-in-Teesdale Primary School

Ramshaw Primary School

Rookhope Primary School

St Francis CofE Aided Junior School

St John's Chapel Primary School

Stanley (Crook) Primary School

Wearhead Primary School

Woodland Primary School

Three schools are currently listed on North Yorkshire council's website as closed:

Pickhill CE Primary School - power supply disrupted

Kildwick CE VC Primary School

Sutton in Craven C of E VC School

In Northumberland, closures also include schools, libraries and holiday parks:

Wooler Library

Kielder Primary School

Belford First School

Slaley First School

Greenhaugh Primary School

Berwick Academy

Branton Primary School

School Transport Alert : School Bus Route 8241 Cancelled

Tweedmouth Middle School

Wooler Household Waste Recovery Centre (Tip) Closure

Shilbottle Primary School - Closed Monday 29th and Tuesday 30th November

Druridge Bay Country Park

Plessey Woods Country Park

Bolam Lake Country Park

Blyth Library Customer Information Centre

Trains

Due to severe damage to tracks and some overhead lines, passengers are urged to not travel.

London North Eastern Railway made the announcement this morning that it will not be running any services between Newcastle and Edinburgh today (29 November) as previously anticipated.

Roads

Highways England North East share their latest updates here.

The A66 remains closed this morning in both directions between the A1M at Scotch Corner and the A685 at Brough.

The A690 Houghton Cut Southbound is closed due to emergency repairs at A182 Hillside Way. The road is now expected to be gritted before the road can be re-opened.

Station Approach, East Boldon, is closed in both directions closed due to emergency cabling repairs from A184 Front Street to Charlcote Crescent.

Buses

GoNorthEast bus services urge their passengers to keep checking their website for updates, as some journeys that are currently listed as cancelled may be reinstated at short notice. You can find more information here.

Stagecoach North East has advised passengers to download their app for the latest updates throughout the day.

The network has suffered a shortage of drivers which has resulted in the delay and cancellations of some services.Stagecoach are also tweeting live updates which can be found here.

Tyne and Wear Metro

Metro workers mounted their "biggest ever recovery operation" to restore services in the wake of Storm Arwen.

Nexus, the public body which owns and manages Metro, said that maintenance teams had worked a miracle to repair the extensive damage inflicted by the storm – the worst to hit Metro in 41 years of operations.

Metro has warned its passengers to take care on train floors, platforms and escalators as concourses across the network may be slippery due to the wet and icy weather conditions. You can find the latest service updates here.

The Met Office's weather warning for ice ceased at 10am this morning. You can find the latest weather forecast for the North East and North Yorkshire here.