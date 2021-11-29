Storm Arwen: Thousands still without power in North East and North Yorkshire
Tens of thousands of people across the North East and North Yorkshire woke up without heating and electricity due to severe power outages caused by Storm Arwen.
High winds and heavy snow brought chaos to the region over the weekend - damaging the region's power network and leaving almost a quarter of a million of people with no supply.
Up to 30,000 Northern Powergrid customers were still without power on Monday, November 29.
The electricity supplier said it was the worst impact it had seen on the network in two decades.
Engineers worked into the night on Sunday in an effort to restore power.
The scale of damage in some locations is understood to be so extensive that in some cases, large sections of overhead lines will need to be rebuilt in order to restore supplies.
Northern Powergrid is deploying temporary fixes that get customers back on supply while teams coordinate permanent repairs to get the region’s power network back to full strength.
It is also urging people who spot any damaged cables or equipment to avoid approaching the area as equipment may still be live and pose a risk of electrocution.
People should contact the company immediately by calling 105.
Power cut advice and tips from Northern Powergrid:
Turn off electrical appliances at the socket (this is particularly important for heating or cooking appliances as your power could be restored at any time and potentially cause a safety hazard)
Keep one light switched on so you know when power is restored
Keep a battery or wind-up torch handy – they’re much safer than candles
Have a charged mobile phone with important numbers, including Northern Powergrid’s contact details, easily accessible
Check on your elderly or sick neighbours and relatives
Ensure you have warm clothing and blankets handy and some food and drink in your home that does not require electricity to heat or prepare it
Only call 999 in the event of an emergency