Storm Arwen: Thousands still without power in North East and North Yorkshire

Tens of thousands of people across the North East and North Yorkshire woke up without heating and electricity due to severe power outages caused by Storm Arwen.

High winds and heavy snow brought chaos to the region over the weekend - damaging the region's power network and leaving almost a quarter of a million of people with no supply.

Up to 30,000 Northern Powergrid customers were still without power on Monday, November 29.

The electricity supplier said it was the worst impact it had seen on the network in two decades.

Intelligence from our helicopter inspections has illustrated the scale of impact on our network. The impact from Storm Arwen has been one of the worst we’ve experienced in the last 20 years. Despite this we have restored more than 200,000 customers supplies and our dedicated teams will not stop until all customers are restored, and our network is returned to full strength. Rod Gardner, Northern Powergrid incident manager

Engineers worked into the night on Sunday in an effort to restore power.

The scale of damage in some locations is understood to be so extensive that in some cases, large sections of overhead lines will need to be rebuilt in order to restore supplies.

Northern Powergrid is deploying temporary fixes that get customers back on supply while teams coordinate permanent repairs to get the region’s power network back to full strength.

It is also urging people who spot any damaged cables or equipment to avoid approaching the area as equipment may still be live and pose a risk of electrocution.

People should contact the company immediately by calling 105.

Power cut advice and tips from Northern Powergrid: