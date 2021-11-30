Armed police arrest attempted robbery suspect at Hebburn post office

Armed police have arrested a man after receiving a report of an attempted robbery at a Post Office in Hebburn.

A 37-year-old reportedly threatened staff and demanded money from the till.

According to Northumbria Police, Post Office staff were able to lock the suspect in the store until officers arrived.

A spokesperson from the force said: "Shortly after 9.30am today (Tuesday), police received a report of an attempted robbery at a Post Office on Station Road in Hebburn.

"It was reported that a man had entered the Post Office and threatened staff before demanding money from the till.