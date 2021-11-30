Drink driving: Figures show over 1,000 North East injuries since 2016
Campaigners are reminding motorists about the dangers of drink-drug driving as the latest figures show impaired drivers are involved in a growing percentage of road collisions – with seven people killed in the region last year.
Road Safety GB North East (RSGB NE) is being joined by the police and fire services in urging people to either be the designated driver or to leave their car keys at home when out celebrating in the run up to Christmas.
They are being urged to have no alcoholic drinks if getting behind the wheel, and to think about the morning after. It takes roughly one hour for one unit of alcohol to leave your system.
Last year alone, despite the lockdowns leading to far fewer vehicles on the roads, seven people died in collisions involving an impaired driver – the highest rate in the region since 2014.
With Christmas marred by Covid restrictions last year, people are expected to take the opportunity to get together with friends and family this year – meaning the likelihood of drink-drug driving increasing again.
Cheryl Ford-Lyddon, chair of RSGB NE, said the number of overall drink and drug driving collisions had fallen during the last five years, but the Covid lockdowns had distorted the figures.
However, she said, the percentage of road casualties involving a drink-drug driver had increased year on year, when compared to the total number of injuries.
In 2016, 7% of road casualties were linked to a drink-drug driver. Last year that figure rose to 12%.
“We know this Christmas is going to be special to a lot of people, but as we head into the festive season, we want to remind people not to get behind the wheel after drinking or taking drugs,” said Cheryl.
Chief Inspector Ian Cutty, of Northumbria Police, said: “We know that people will want to enjoy a drink with loved ones this festive period but we’re urging people to think before they drink.
“Don’t get behind the wheel of a vehicle when you have been drinking. Your decision could result in a serious or fatal injury and it could have devastating and irreversible consequences for more than one family this Christmas.
Steve Johnson, Area Manager, Cleveland Fire Brigade, said: “The consequences of not planning ahead and taking risks, all too often, results in more than bent metal. Lives can be destroyed.
“We can all play a part in keeping our roads safe. Make it ‘none for the road’ and stay safe this winter.”
Peter Slater, from Road Safety GB NE, which is made up of local authority road safety teams from across the region, said: “We know people are looking forward to getting together once more at Christmas, but we’re urging people to think about their actions.
The figures below show drink-drug driving casualties by local authority area during the past five years.
It is usual for County Durham to have the highest number of road collisions as it is a large, rural county.
County Durham
County Durham
Fatal - 7
Serious - 53
Slight - 149
Total - 209
Darlington
Darlington
Fatal - 2
Serious - 10
Slight - 25
Total - 37
Gateshead
Gateshead
Fatal - 0
Serious - 16
Slight - 85
Total - 101
Hartlepool
Hartlepool
Fatal - 1
Serious - 17
Slight - 55
Total - 66
Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough
Fatal - 2
Serious - 18
Slight - 46
Total - 66
Newcastle upon Tyne
Newcastle upon Tyne
Fatal - 2
Serious - 23
Slight - 87
Total - 112
North Tyneside
North Tyneside
Fatal - 1
Serious - 14
Slight - 46
Total - 61
Northumberland
Northumberland
Fatal - 4
Serious - 39
Slight - 91
Total - 134
Redcar and Cleveland
Redcar and Cleveland
Fatal - 2
Serious - 16
Slight - 55
Total - 73
South Tyneside
South Tyneside
Fatal - 2
Serious - 11
Slight - 47
Total - 60
Stockton-on-Tees
Stockton-on-Tees
Fatal - 2
Serious - 30
Slight - 86
Total - 118
Sunderland
Sunderland
Fatal - 2
Serious - 27
Slight - 83
Total - 112
Total
Total
Fatal - 27
Serious - 274
Slight - 855
Total - 1,156