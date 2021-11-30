Play video

Report by Katie Cole

In the aftermath of Storm Arwen, rescuers are saving an "unprecedented" number of seal pups.

Since Sunday morning, British Divers Marine Life Rescue have rescued roughly forty infant seals separated from their mothers by massive waves.

One of the rescuers, Andy Sisson, said this number is "totally off the charts".

"We expect to be busy, maybe three or four a week... but nothing has been like this - unprecedented," he said.

Many had suffered injuries to their limbs and all were suffering from dehydration after being separated from their mothers.

Some are being monitored while others have been taken to a local vets for treatment.

Stewart Morris is a vet in Alnwick. His practice - Morris and Plumley - has never seen such high numbers of seals in need of treatment.

"Most of the seal pups have suffered from basically missing their mums because none of them have been able to suckle for their mums," he said.

We give them rehydration therapy. Most of them need treatment for their minor wounds with anti-inflammatory treatment and antibiotics. Vet Stewart Morris, Morris and Plumley

They will then be transferred to specialist rehab centres in Scotland and Cornwall before being released into the wild.

According to a local tour operator, the large colony of seals on the Farne Islands appears to have emerged relatively unscathed from the storm.

What to do if you find a seal pup...

If you find a seal on a beach, watch it from a distance. Do not approach the animal. Seals regularly haul out on our coasts – it is part of their normal behaviour and, in fact, they spend more time out of the water, digesting their food and resting than in it.

Therefore, finding a seal on the beach does not mean there is necessarily a problem and do not chase it into the sea as this may stop it from doing what it needs to do – rest. A healthy seal should be left alone.

Do not approach a seal, or allow children or dogs near it. Seals are wild animals and although they look cute, they will defend themselves aggressively if necessary.

After stormy weather and / or high tides, seals will haul out on beaches to rest and regain their strength. Many do not need first aid, but we will always try to find someone to check them out just in case.

However, if there is a problem, there are a number of things you may see:

Abandoned - If you see a seal with a white, long-haired coat in the autumn/winter (like the picture above), or you see a small seal (less than a metre (three feet) in length) alone between June and August, then it is probably still suckling from its mother. Check the sea regularly for any sign of an adult seal.

Thin - Signs of malnutrition include visible ribs, hips and neck and perhaps a rather baggy, wrinkled skin.

Sick - Signs of ill health include: coughing, sneezing or noisy, rapid breathing and possibly thick mucus coming from the nose, wounds or swellings, particularly on flippers, cloudy eyes, or thick mucus around them, or possibly one eye kept closed most of the time. A seal showing little response to any disturbance going on around it (although remember they could be soundly asleep) could also be a sign of ill health.

Entanglement: - Seals are susceptible to being entangled in fishing gear and other debris. heavy commercial gear will be obvious, but monofilament nets and line is hard to see, but could be caught around the neck, flippers and body. Sometimes seals can have nasty wounds due to fishing gear and marine debris cutting into their bodies.

If you see a seal that may be abandoned, thin, ill or injured, then call for advice and assistance:

BDMLR RESCUE HOTLINE:01825 765546 (24hr)