The North East reacts to the return of mandatory masks

Report by Rachel Bullock

North East shoppers and public transport passengers must wear masks from today, with students from age 11 asked to wear face coverings in their school’s communal areas.

As before, people in England face a £200 fine for the first time they break the new rules - which do not stretch to bars, restaurants and nightclubs.

While some welcome their move as a necessary precaution to avoid a possible Christmas lockdown, others are questioning why pubs, restaurants and nightclubs are exempt.It’s led to concern that any benefit of mandatory mask wearing will be undone by people gathering in bars - especially as the busy Christmas period gets underway.

Masks are not mandatory in schools, with secondary school pupils and staff just being "strongly recommended" to cover their faces.

But many schools - like Our Lady & St Bede Catholic Academy in Stockton - are welcoming the reintroduction and encourage their students to follow the government's advice.

"I would rather it come in now so we can minimise the risk as much as possible so we can continue with the children learning in a school environment," said head teacher Mo Wilkinson.

Schools have become very agile and adaptable to change and moving quickly. School and adults tend to move with it. Mo Wilkinson, head teacher at Our Lady & St Bede Catholic Academy, Stockton

The return of face coverings in England is just one of several measures to come in as of 4am on Tuesday.

Travellers returning to the UK must take a PCR test and self-isolate until they receive a negative result and all contacts of suspected Omicron cases must self-isolate, regardless of their age or vaccination status for 10 days.The government says the measures are necessary to allow scientists to asses the full risk posed by the new Covid variant, Omicrom.

The Health Secretary meanwhile has assured people that the new measures, which came into force at 4am today, will end at ‘the earliest opportunity’.

Where are face coverings mandatory?

On Saturday, Mr Johnson announced face coverings will be mandatory on public transport and in shops from Tuesday morning.

The rule also applies to: