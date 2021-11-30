TSB to shut 70 bank branches: Which will close in the North East and North Yorkshire?

TSB will close 70 branches next year as the number of customers utilising online banking increases, the company has announced.

Four of the seventy are in the North East. 

2022 will see branches close in Gateshead, Newton Aycliffe, Northallerton and Redcar. 

TSB brance closures in North East

Gateshead

  • 264 High Street

  • 10 May 2022

Newton Aycliffe

  • Unit 3B, Greenwell Road

  • 3 May 2022

Northallerton

  • 164 High Street

  • 3 May 2022

Redcar

  • 87-89 High Street

  • 4 May 2022

The company say 150 jobs will be affected by the move nationwide, but that all staff will be offered alternative roles at TSB.

TSB said it will close more branches as use by customers “declines further” and more people are choosing to bank digitally.

It stressed that it will continue to have the seventh largest branch network in the UK, at more than 200.

TSB’s chief customer officer, Robin Bulloch, said: “Closing branches is an incredibly difficult decision to take, but we have to respond to the changes in the way people bank and provide the right mix of services for all our customers now and into the future.

“These changes allow us to maintain an extensive branch presence across the country.

Here is the full list of planned closures

TSB branches that will close next year:

  • Aylesbury – 1-3 Market Street – April 19, 2022

  • Bath – 10 Quiet Street – June 15, 2022

  • Bermondsey – 253/255 Southwark Park Road – April 27, 2022

  • Bishop’s Stortford – 3 The Corn Exchange – May 26, 2022

  • Bromley – 58 High Street – May 18, 2022

  • Bury St Edmunds – 8 Guildhall Street – May 26, 2022

  • Camberley – 54 High Street – May 5, 2022

  • Cambridge – 6 St Andrews Street – April 20, 2022

  • Carolgate – 1 Carolgate – May 24, 2022

  • Cleveleys – 77 Victoria Road West – June 8, 2022

  • Colchester – 2 Culver Street West – May 31, 2022

  • Coldside – 101 Strathmartine Road – April 13, 2022

  • Cirencester – 37 Market Place – June 14, 2022

  • Denton – 38 Ashton Road – May 17, 2022

  • Ealing – 31 New Broadway – May 5, 2022

  • Eastbourne – 76 Terminus Road – May 17, 2022

  • Ellon – 36 Bridge Street – April 19, 2022

  • Exeter – 6 High Street – June 21, 2022

  • Forfar – 20 East High Street – April 14, 2022

  • Forres – 156 High Street – April 27, 2022

  • Fort William – 6 Tweedale High Street – April 20, 2022

  • Frodsham – 96 Main Street – June 22, 2022

  • Garston – 6 Speke Road – June 9, 2022

  • Gateshead – 264 High Street – May 10, 2022

  • Gillingham – Sydenham House – June 15, 2022

  • Greenwich – 6 Crescent Arcade – April 28, 2022

  • Harlesden – 58 High Street – April 28, 2022

  • Horsham – Unit 1 – May 12, 2022

  • Kirkintilloch – 4 Alexandra Street – April 28, 2022

  • Lanark – 25 Bannatyne Street – April 27, 2022

  • Longbridge – 1401 Bristol Road South – June 28, 2022

  • Louth – 11-13 Eastgate – May 24, 2022

  • Magdalen Street – 65 Magdalen Street – June 28, 2022

  • Maidstone – 16 High Street – May 10, 2022

  • Market Hill – 17 Market Hill – June 16, 2022

  • Maryport – 109/111 Senhouse Street – May 10, 2022

  • Melton Mowbray – 23-25 High Street – June 1, 2022

  • Morden – 66 London Road – May 11, 2022

  • Morecambe – Lunedale House – June 7, 2022

  • Nelson – 23 Manchester Road – May 18, 2022

  • Newbury – 26 Northbrook Street – June 7, 2022

  • Newton Aycliffe – Unit 3B, Greenwell Road – May 3, 2022

  • Northallerton – 164 High Street – May 3, 2022

  • Ossett – 3 Wesley Street – May 17, 2022

  • Oxford – 17 George Street – June 7, 2022

  • Redcar – 87-89 High Street – May 4, 2022

  • Redditch – 4 Unicorn Hill – June 2, 2022

  • Romford – 3 Stewards Walk – May 31, 2022

  • Ross-On-Wye – 9a Gloucester Road – June 22, 2022

  • Rushden – 133 High Street – April 21, 2022

  • Sherwood – 583 Mansfield Road – June 29, 2022

  • Shrewsbury – 45 High Street – June 28, 2022

  • Solihull – 58 Poplar Road – June 1, 2022

  • Southend-On-Sea – 32 London Road – June 2, 2022

  • Stranraer – 21 Castle Street – April 28, 2022

  • Sutton – 79 Ellamsbridge Road – May 26, 2022

  • Swaffham – 61 Market Place – May 24, 2022

  • Taunton – 34 North Street – April 12, 2022

  • Thornbury – 9 St Mary’s Way – June 9, 2022

  • Thurso – 12/14 Traill Street – April 21, 2022

  • Tunbridge Wells – 62 Mount Pleasant Road – May 19, 2022

  • Uxbridge – 24 Chequers Square – May 4, 2022West End – 68 Baker Street – May 4, 2022

  • Weston-super-Mare – 12 Walliscote Road – June 23, 2022

  • Wilmslow – Emerson Court, Alderley Road – June 14, 2022

  • Wimborne – 5 The Square – April 13, 2022

  • Winsford – 160 High Street – June 21, 2022

  • Woodseats – 1 Abbey Lane – June 15, 2022

  • Worcester – 24 Mealcheapen Street – June 21, 2022

  • Yeovil – King George Street – April 12, 2022