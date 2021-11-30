TSB will close 70 branches next year as the number of customers utilising online banking increases, the company has announced.

Four of the seventy are in the North East.

2022 will see branches close in Gateshead, Newton Aycliffe, Northallerton and Redcar.

TSB brance closures in North East Gateshead 264 High Street

Newton Aycliffe Unit 3B, Greenwell Road
3 May 2022

Northallerton 164 High Street
3 May 2022

Redcar 87-89 High Street
4 May 2022



The company say 150 jobs will be affected by the move nationwide, but that all staff will be offered alternative roles at TSB.

TSB said it will close more branches as use by customers “declines further” and more people are choosing to bank digitally.

It stressed that it will continue to have the seventh largest branch network in the UK, at more than 200.

TSB’s chief customer officer, Robin Bulloch, said: “Closing branches is an incredibly difficult decision to take, but we have to respond to the changes in the way people bank and provide the right mix of services for all our customers now and into the future.

“These changes allow us to maintain an extensive branch presence across the country.

They are accompanied by a significant investment programme to upgrade branches to better suit customer needs. “And, where it takes longer to get to the nearest branch, we will introduce more ‘pop-up’ services in communities. TSB’s chief customer officer, Robin Bulloch

