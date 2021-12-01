'Dresses For Sorrow' exhibition remembers the 140 women killed in 2021

Play video

Report by Julia Barthram

Campaigners to stop violence against women are exhibiting 140 dresses in South Tyneside to remember the 140 women killed in 2021.

The Restart scheme hopes the exhibition will convey the scale of violent crimes against women in the United Kingdom.

They are also exhibiting 80 small teddies to represent thoe left motherless by such violence and 11 large teddies for the children who lost their own lives to domestic violence.

Names such as Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa are printed on labels affixed to each dress.

"Unfortunately that number will be out of date now," said domestic abuse practitioner Christy Forster as she set up the exhibition.

"Over the past week, and over last weekend, there will have been more women sadly killed.

If you can imagine all these women here, they would probably fill this room. So it’s really sad when you think about it. Domestic abuse practitioner Christy Forster

Northumbria Police agree that raising awareness of the issue's prevalence is key to reducing instances of violence against women.

“What we need to be doing is keeping our eyes and ears open and looking for the signs and spotting vulnerable people," said Northumbria Police boss Kim McGuinness.

We need men to be taking action against it to intervene and to stop it, because women aren’t the problem and can’t always be the solution to the problem. Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness

The exhibition was inspired by the International Day for the Eradication of Violence Against Women.

For two weeks, people around the world are encouraged to wear white ribbons to symbolise a personal pledge never to commit, condone or remain silence about violence against women.

“I wear mine all year round and if people ask me the question what it’s about - I tell them what it’s about," said Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council.

"It is really important that everybody works together as one team united to combat this.