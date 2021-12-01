Flood alerts in place across Tyne Tees region in wake of Storm Arwen

Flood warning road sign.

Flood alerts are in place across the North East and North Yorkshire in wake of Storm Arwen.

The Environment Agency has issued the notifications over a 120 mile stretch of our region, in the aftermath of last weekend's storm which battered the region.

The alerts target vulnerable areas near water, from the River Coquet in Northumberland to the River Ouse in York.

The alerts include:

  • River Coquet

  • Tyne and Wear Coast

  • Upper River Tees

  • Lower River Tees

  • Lower River Ure

  • Lower River Swale

  • River Riccal

  • River Esk catchment

  • River Ouse

  • Tidal River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby

Live updates from The Environment Agency can be found here.