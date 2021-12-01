Flood alerts in place across Tyne Tees region in wake of Storm Arwen

Flood alerts are in place across the North East and North Yorkshire in wake of Storm Arwen.

The Environment Agency has issued the notifications over a 120 mile stretch of our region, in the aftermath of last weekend's storm which battered the region.

The alerts target vulnerable areas near water, from the River Coquet in Northumberland to the River Ouse in York.

The alerts include:

River Coquet

Tyne and Wear Coast

Upper River Tees

Lower River Tees

Lower River Ure

Lower River Swale

River Riccal

River Esk catchment

River Ouse

Tidal River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby

Live updates from The Environment Agency can be found here.