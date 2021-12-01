Flood alerts in place across Tyne Tees region in wake of Storm Arwen
Flood alerts are in place across the North East and North Yorkshire in wake of Storm Arwen.
The Environment Agency has issued the notifications over a 120 mile stretch of our region, in the aftermath of last weekend's storm which battered the region.
The alerts target vulnerable areas near water, from the River Coquet in Northumberland to the River Ouse in York.
The alerts include:
River Coquet
Tyne and Wear Coast
Upper River Tees
Lower River Tees
Lower River Ure
Lower River Swale
River Riccal
River Esk catchment
River Ouse
Tidal River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby
Live updates from The Environment Agency can be found here.