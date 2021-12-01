Graeme Lee: Hartlepool announce former player as their new manager

Hartlepool United FC have appointed Graeme Lee as their new manager.

Lee will be joined by Michael Nelson, who returns to Victoria Park as assistant manager and Lee Turnbull, who will also join the club to lead recruitment and scouting with a focus on identifying fresh faces to bring-in in January.

Caretaker boss Anthony Sweeney will remain at the club as first-team coach with head of performance Jake Simpson, goalkeeper coach Dimi Konstantopoulos and first-team physio Steven Hayward.

Hartlepool United FC manager Graeme Lee (left), chairman Raj Singh (centre) and assistant manager Michael Nelson. Credit: Hartlepool United FC

The 43-year-old leaves his previous position as lead coach of Middlesbrough's Under-23s to take on the role. The former Pools defender played over 200 games in his eight years at the club before moving on to play for Sheffield Wednesday, Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City, Notts County and Darlington respectively.

The appointment comes exactly one month after former boss Dave Challinor left the club to take over at National League side Stockport County.

The club addressed fan frustrations at the time it has taken to appoint a new manager on the club's website, saying:

"We wanted to undertake a review alongside running a professional appointment process that considered the full intended complement of staff.

it was important to meet in person a number of candidates and to provide the best possible opportunity to make the right combination of appointments."

Speaking to Hartlepool's official wesbite Pools chairman Raj Singh said:

"It was always the view that we wanted to appoint a manager and coaching team that was modern in their approach, with the capability to build on foundations that have been put in place over recent years.”

"Graeme joins us from Middlesbrough FC where has amassed a wealth of experience over a 10 year period and alongside Michael Nelson we believe we have two very forward-thinking coaches that are also strong and capable characters to lead the players and club forward.”

Hartlepool United manager Graeme Lee (left) and chairman Raj Singh Credit: Hartlepool United Fc

"Graeme and Michael also know this level of football remarkably well having captained various sides in the Football League, they are natural leaders and both have a deep connection with our club having played nearly 500 games for Hartlepool United between them.”

"I have great confidence that their commitment and work ethic will be second to none and I felt it was critical that we have people in the building who want to go on the journey with us, to really unlock this club’s full potential."

Lee's first game in charge will be Saturday's fourth-round FA Cup tie against Lincoln City.