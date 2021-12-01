'I'm so lucky to be alive', community rallies to help those affected by Storm Arwen
"Last night, I was so cold I couldn't get warm."
The experience of Denise Crannage from Wooler was shared by thousands after Storm Arwen tore through the North East.
Left without power due to region-wide outages, the Northumberland woman was forced to endure four sub-zero nights.
But it could have been worse.
High winds snapped a large branch from a tree into her garden. Denise says she could have been killed.
"It has taken its toll on me" she says. "I'm so lucky to be alive with that tree out the back - wow."
The Angel has always been one of Wooler's best-loved pubs. But never before has it been as important to its community as it is now.
After Northern Powergrid placed a generator outside, the venue has turned into a hub for distributing food and supplies to those in need.
The pub's owners, and the wider Angel Inn family, have prepared food for those without power and have delivered it to their doorsteps.
For four nights in a row since the storm, they've provided hot evening meals for up to 500 homes in the area.
"We've been making hot soups, to try and get people a hot meal and something to eat" owner Nikki Lightfoot says.
Northumbrian Water, Northumberland Fire and Rescue, Northumbria Police, North East Ambulance Service, Northumberland County Council and Wooler Parish Council have all used the pub as the local headquarters from which they organise their efforts.
