Newcastle United: Still rock bottom... now what?

Analysis by ITV Sports Correspondent Simon O'Rourke

So now what?

Newcastle United still can't win a game, still can't keep a clean sheet, and still can't stop shooting themselves in their own feet.

The draw with Norwich offered some encouragement and hope, but when the full-time whistle sounded, the reality of the situation weighed heavy on Black and White shoulders.

Here are some takeaways from a vibrant night at St James Park.

Lads, it's Norwich at home!

If you can't beat Norwich at home then who, exactly, are you going to beat? This is not a scientific way to analyse things, but it feels like a pertinent question today.

Newcastle are rock-bottom of the Premier League. Norwich were second-bottom. Yes, they've got some steam in their strides after their own managerial change last month, but it's still the same Norwich that everyone had completely written off a few weeks ago.

So if you can't beat them, then who? Well, Burnley hopefully. After last night's result, they're now second-bottom and they're at St James Park next. If last night was "must-win" then Saturday is "must, must-win".

Stop getting in your own way

Of course, Newcastle United has a great and glorious history of getting in its own way. But, in the position they find themselves in this season, they need to stop making things difficult for themselves. Ciaran Clark's early red card last night was just the latest example.

Ciaran Clark is sent off after bringing down Teemu Pukki, who was through on goal. Credit: PA

On one hand, it was impulse: a reflex decision to drag back Norwich striker Teemu Pukki. But on the other hand, it was bad defending, compounded by a worse defensive decision, and it ripped up the game plan after just 9 minutes.

It wasn't all bad!

The response to the red card was encouraging, both on the pitch and in the stands. Eddie Howe and the players quickly reorganised and, bravely, still went all out to try and win the match. The crowd took it upon themselves to be the team's 11th man.

Credit: PA

They roared, they sang and the atmosphere was terrific. But none of that was enough.

Hope vs Reality

Mike Ashley has gone. Steve Bruce has gone. The new ownership brings with it awkward questions, but it also brings immense possibility and new hope. The appointment of Eddie Howe has been almost universally welcomed.

Most Newcastle fans are feeling better about their football club. But then they look at the Premier League table.

The bottom line is it's hard to see the Magpies avoiding relegation now. To go back to the earlier point, if you can't beat Norwich at home, who can you beat?

Eddie Howe cuts an unsurprisingly dejected figure - unsurprising considering his post-Burnley fixture list. Credit: PA

After Burnley, there's a vicious quartet of games coming up. Leicester away, Liverpool away, Manchester City at home, and Manchester United at home.

I can't see any wins (to be honest, I can't see any points) coming from those games. Newcastle could quite conceivably be cut adrift by the New Year.

January will make everything okay

You can't beat anyone, but you can outspend them. Newcastle United is now theoretically one of the richest clubs in the world, if not the richest. So splash the cash in January and everything will be OK, right? Well, just hold on there.

Credit: PA

There are a few problems with this assumption.

First, just because the owners are rich, it doesn't mean they're going to spend a lot of money. The Ownership Group has always stressed it is process-driven and is looking at everything at the club, including recruitment, from top to bottom. We don't know how they'll approach this, or future, transfer windows.

Second, be mindful of the need to avoid shiny things. Basically, target and buy the players you need, not the players you can get. This Newcastle United team needs defensive reinforcement above anything else. Barcelona's forward line fire sale may be tempting, but it's not what you really need.

Third, it might just be too late, and that can manifest itself in a number of ways. The club might decide it's not worth chasing the miracle in January and it's better to have a full reset, probably in the Championship, next season. I'd say that's unlikely.

But then there's the problem of getting (the right) players to sign for a club that's in dire relegation trouble. Newcastle can offer a potentially bright future, but that's the promise of "jam tomorrow" and that's a tough sell to players and their agents.

Even if Newcastle's January transfer dreams become reality - such as Aaron Ramsey becoming a Magpie - survival still looks unlikely. Credit: PA

Then there's the truth of the January Window. It can make bad teams better, but it rarely turns bad teams into good teams.

They are not doomed... yet

Look, it's really bad, for the reasons outlined above and for a hundred other reasons, both big and small.

And yet... there's still something in me that says Newcastle United can get out of this. I can't really explain it.

Maybe it's the crowd last night. Maybe it's a good feeling about the new Head Coach. Maybe it's just pie in the sky. But Magpies Fans haven't given up on Premier League survival yet. So I won't give up on them either.