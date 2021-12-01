North East Lionesses play their part in iconic 20-0 victory

Two of our region's England footballers played their part in securing a historic win for the Lionesses in a record-breaking win over Latvia.

Whitby's Beth Mead and Sunderland's Jill Scott both added to the scoresheet in a game which finished 20-0.

Watching their teammates from the bench were other regional success stories, Rachel Daly and Demi Stokes.

In total, there were 10 different England goal scorers celebrating on the night.

Mead was the first to mark a tally on England's scoresheet with a goal in the third minute. Her goals followed suit in the 12th and 23rd minutes.

Scott boosted the North East's representation with a goal in the 67th minute.

England currently sit top of Group D, five points ahead of second place Austria. The Lionesses are the only team in their qualifying group to win every game, (6-6) having scored 53 goals without conceding any.

Their 20-0 victory surpassed their previous record, a 13-0 success against Hungary in 2005.

