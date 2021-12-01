York City Council have urged residents and visitors to wear masks in "crowded outdoor areas".

The local authority announced this as part of a "citywide campaign" to manage the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 as Christmas shoppers descend on the city centre.

“Beyond our own staff, we are encouraging residents and visitors to York to wear face coverings in crowded outdoor areas as the Christmas shopping season gets underway," said Council Leader, Councillor Keith Aspden.

The announcement came after mask-wearing became mandatory on public transport and in shops in England on Tuesday.

In line with the latest national guidance, the Council is also urging residents and visitors to ensure that they wear a mask when in shops or on public transport.

Many secondary schools in York have been encouraging pupils to cover their faces in communal areas.

There have been 22 cases of Omicron detected in the UK.

Read Mr Aspden's full statement below:

“Remember, your best protection against COVID-19 is vaccination, so please make sure you get your vaccination, your booster if you are entitled to it, and get your flu vaccination.

“Beyond our own staff, we are encouraging residents and visitors to York to wear face coverings in crowded outdoor areas as the Christmas shopping season gets underway.

This timely citywide campaign reminds people to remain vigilant and continue to take sensible precautions such as handwashing and ensuring a flow of fresh air when indoors. Councillor Keith Aspden, York City Council leader

“Many of York’s secondary schools have already been encouraging pupils to wear face coverings in communal areas.

“I want to thank the people of York for their ongoing cooperation with public health advice and guidance and for working so hard to keep our communities safe. We will continue to monitor the current situation and keep residents updated if anything changes.”