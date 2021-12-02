Storm Arwen: What life is like after a week without power

Play video

Report by Tom Barton

Thousands of people across the North East and North Yorkshire are still without heating and electricity due to severe power outages caused by Storm Arwen.

High winds and heavy snow brought chaos to the region over the weekend - damaging the region's power network and leaving almost a quarter of a million of people with no supply.

That's really good progress. Of course, that's still almost 10,000 people still in the cold air so we're still working really hard and all hours to get them back on. Stephen Cardwell, Northern Powergrid

Graham and Marie Charlton have been without power since the storm struck.

Their freezer is defrosted, its contents will have to be thrown away. The couple are using their log burner to cook and illuminating their Otterburn house by candlelight.

"Downhearted, sick," Graham describes his mood. "We feel as though we been neglected. Out here in a rural area, it's not good."

"Luckily out here nobody got injured - that is the main thing," adds Marie. "But the time that it seems to have taken and the false promises... 'Oh yes, it will be on tomorrow...'"

Watch as the Charltons' power is restored during their interview with ITV News Tyne Tees:

Accusations of southern favouritism are being made of Westminster - suggestions that more would have been done if the storm had hit the south.

Councillor Steven Bridgett of Northumberland County Council believes the people of Rothbury are right to feel left behind.

Because we're in the north - and I mean the Proper North here - we're being forgotten about. Cllr Steven Bridgett, Northumberland County Council

Speaking in Yarm today, the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak denied such claims, saying they are "not helpful".

The problem has been we're battling really difficult weather conditions, but people are working as hard as they can. Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer

Power cut advice and tips from Northern Powergrid: