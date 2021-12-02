Storm Arwen: What life is like after a week without power
Report by Tom Barton
Thousands of people across the North East and North Yorkshire are still without heating and electricity due to severe power outages caused by Storm Arwen.
High winds and heavy snow brought chaos to the region over the weekend - damaging the region's power network and leaving almost a quarter of a million of people with no supply.
Graham and Marie Charlton have been without power since the storm struck.
Their freezer is defrosted, its contents will have to be thrown away. The couple are using their log burner to cook and illuminating their Otterburn house by candlelight.
"Downhearted, sick," Graham describes his mood. "We feel as though we been neglected. Out here in a rural area, it's not good."
"Luckily out here nobody got injured - that is the main thing," adds Marie. "But the time that it seems to have taken and the false promises... 'Oh yes, it will be on tomorrow...'"
Watch as the Charltons' power is restored during their interview with ITV News Tyne Tees:
Accusations of southern favouritism are being made of Westminster - suggestions that more would have been done if the storm had hit the south.
Councillor Steven Bridgett of Northumberland County Council believes the people of Rothbury are right to feel left behind.
Speaking in Yarm today, the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak denied such claims, saying they are "not helpful".
Power cut advice and tips from Northern Powergrid:
Turn off electrical appliances at the socket (this is particularly important for heating or cooking appliances as your power could be restored at any time and potentially cause a safety hazard)
Keep one light switched on so you know when power is restored
Keep a battery or wind-up torch handy – they’re much safer than candles
Have a charged mobile phone with important numbers, including Northern Powergrid’s contact details, easily accessible
Check on your elderly or sick neighbours and relatives
Ensure you have warm clothing and blankets handy and some food and drink in your home that does not require electricity to heat or prepare it
Only call 999 in the event of an emergency