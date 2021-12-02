Charlie Wyke: My life was saved by manager and club doctor after cardiac arrest

Former Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke says Wigan Athletic manager Leam Richardson saved his life by performing CPR after the striker suffered a cardiac arrest in training last week.

The 28-year-old left hospital on Thursday morning after undergoing a medical procedure this week following his admission last Monday (22nd November).

The striker, who scored 31 goals for the Black Cats last season, spoke to the club's website following his release, saying:

“First and foremost, I just want to stress my sincere appreciation to the Club’s medical staff and the NHS staff who have cared for me after I was taken into hospital last week. In particular, I would like to mention Dr Rob Cooper from the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital for everything he has done for me over the last week or so.

I feel it’s important to tell my story to our supporters and to the wider public, because my life has been saved by the actions of the gaffer [Leam Richardson] and the club doctor Jonathan Tobin, and my story may well save another life.

"As you are aware, I collapsed during training on Monday. I suffered a cardiac arrest and required CPR, and I am told it was only the quick response of the gaffer to initiate the resuscitation process and then the continuation from the doctor that saved my life. I will be forever grateful that due to their actions – and those of my teammates and other staff - I am here to talk to about the experience."

Middlesbrough born Wyke went on to thank his team-mates at Wigan for their support over the last few days, and gave a special mention to his former Sunderland teammates who wished him well on social media.

I have received thousands of messages from supporters of all of the clubs I have played for, the wider football community and beyond, and the well-wishes have meant the world to me and my family. It was a real boost for me to see the photo of my former teammates at Sunderland wishing me well - a class touch from a great set of lads.

Wigan Athletic chief executive Mal Brannigan expressed his delight that Charlie can now leave hospital and return home to his family. He told the Wigan website:

“I’d echo Charlie’s sentiments that we are incredibly grateful to the quick thinking and reaction of Leam and the doctor [Dr. Jonathan Tobin], as well as the staff and players at the training ground last Monday.

“On behalf of everyone at Wigan Athletic, I would like to express our gratitude to the football family for the well wishes we have received on Charlie’s behalf.”