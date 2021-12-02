Fujifilm: Pharmaceutical firm to create 350 jobs by doubling Teesside site

A pharmaceutical manufacturing firm has announced a £400 million investment at its UK facility, creating up to 350 new jobs.

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies said the investment will double the size of its site in Billingham, Teesside, adding it will create the largest multi-modal biopharmaceutical manufacturing site in the UK.

New facilities are expected to be operational by late 2023.

The investment forms the majority of a capital injection from multinational companies into the UK 'life sciences' sector announced on Wednesday 1 December.

The Government said: "Helping to cement the UK as a Life Sciences superpower and build back better from Covid-19, the individual investments secured today include:

£400m from Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies to create the largest biopharmaceutical manufacturing site in the UK

£30m from GSK to deepen understanding of diseases such as Alzheimer’s

£17m from Bristol Myers Squibb to expand their headquarters to accommodate global drug development in data science and biometrics

£1.5 million from Roche for a blood test evaluation programme that will genomically profile lung cancer

Chief executive Martin Meeson said: "We all know that there has never been a more important time to invest in biopharmaceuticals and £400 million, the largest investment in British biopharmaceutical manufacturing for decades, signals Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies' intent to be able to offer multi-modal options to respond to our customers' needs with flexibility and agility to help solve public health demands, and deliver the medicines and vaccines of tomorrow.

With a strong growing demand for microbial, cell culture and viral gene therapy services, we are adding the capacity and latest technologies within one campus to offer a range of modalities to build an offering that will deliver novel promising treatments to patients for years to come. Martin Meeson, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies chief executive

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "I am delighted that Fujifilm has identified the massive potential in the UK for growth and innovation.

At £400 million, this is a significant investment in British biopharmaceutical manufacturing and will power our response to some of today's most urgent global health challenges and deliver life-changing medicines and vaccines to patients in need. Boris Johnson

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said the investment was a "major statement" for Teesside.

"This makes our region as the number one location for biosciences investment outside of Cambridge," he said. "A staggering achievement that we're now reaping the rewards for.

"A few years ago I met the global Fujifilm executives in their board room in Japan and we supported the firm with £3.6 million for its new Biocampus which opened earlier this year, paving the way for this mammoth new site and this incredible new investment.