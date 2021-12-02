The Osmonds join fight to raise Usher syndrome awareness

Play video

Report by Emily Reader

The Osmond family have joined a prominent Gateshead Usher syndrome campaigner to improve awareness of the condition.

Affecting roughly 400,000 people worldwide (or 3-10 per 100,000), Usher Syndrome impacts hearing, vision and sometimes balance.

Jo Milne, who has Usher and is both blind and deaf, is among the condition's most prominent campaigners.

Founder of CUREUsher, Jo's story went worldwide when in 2014 the video of her hearing for the first time after receiving cochlea implants was viewed over 10 million times.

The Osmond family - pop legends and founders of 'The Hearing Fund' - viewed the video and befriended Jo, later making her an ambassador for their foundation.

Virl and Tom Osmond, oldest brothers to the 70s sensations, were born with hearing loss and became "profoundly deaf".

Their younger brother Merrill's son is also deaf. Merrill says raising awareness is crucial to making life easier for those with conditions like Usher syndrome.

If we can be a part of helping somebody have a better way of life in the world, then we’ll feel we’ve done our part. Merrill Osmond, pop star and campaigner

Jo is deeply concerned by the lack of awareness around the condition.

Since being diagnosed 30 years ago, she has been "amazed" by the number of people - including doctors - who have not even heard of Usher syndrome.

"Just recently I have given birth twice and not one healthcare professional throughout the whole experience has heard of Usher Syndrome," she said.