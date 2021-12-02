Vaccine bus returns to South Tyneside as NHS ramps up booster jab roll out

People have been queuing for their booster jabs as a vaccine bus returns to South Tyneside amid concerns over the Omicron variant.

The bus is offering first, second and booster jabs at the junction of King Street and Mile End Road in South Shields on Thursday 2 December, and Hebburn Central on Friday 3 December, both from 10am to 4pm.

It returns to the area after more than 300 people received their jabs at the mobile facility last month.

This comes as the Government ramps up its booster jab rollout in the run-up to Christmas.

The NHS hopes mobile vaccination centres will enhance the accessibility and efficiency of the programme.

Those queuing said they were doing so due to the extra convenience the bus affords.

"It's just a five minute walk from my home, you do not need an appointment for it," said one recipient.

"It's better for me because it's easier than arranging with the hospital," added another.

Dr Jim Gordon, a local GP and Clinical Director at NHS South Tyneside Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said:

"Christmas is coming and it's so important to get the best possible protection against Covid-19. The booster is now available to everyone over 40, if it's been six months since your second dose, so we're expecting to be busy.

"We wanted to bring the vaccine to the people of South Tyneside, and we've had a fantastic response. Last month we vaccinated 332 people in just two days.

There may be some queuing but it's so convenient to just stroll up off the street - and we have added to our team so that we can help as many people as possible. This is the best way to protect yourself and the people around you. Dr Jim Gordon, Clinical Director at NHS South Tyneside Clinical Commissioning Group

Boosters must be at least 182 days (roughly six months) after your second dose.

Councillor Anne Hetherington, South Tyneside Council's Lead Member for Independence and Wellbeing, said: "With Winter upon us and the number of cases still relatively high, it is critical that people get vaccinated.

"This is vital, not only to protect ourselves and our loved ones, but also to protect our health and social care system.

With the Melissa bus, it couldn't be easier. I would urge anyone who hasn't yet had their vaccine to hop on board the bus and grab a jab. Councillor Anne Hetherington, South Tyneside Council's Lead Member for Independence and Wellbeing

Covid Champions can be found in the area, directing people to the bus and advising people on how they can get their flu jab.